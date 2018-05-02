Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari

Nagpur: Ambazari police raided an open gymnasium and busted a gang of five criminals planning a dacoity in the wee hours of Tuesday. One of the members of the gang managed to flee taking advantage of darkness and is being searched.

A team of police, led by NPC Santosh Wankhede, was on patrol late on Monday night and received information that some suspicious persons had assembled in an open gymnasium at Corporation Ground in Telangkhedi, Ramnagar. Acting swiftly, the team rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang. On being asked the motive behind gathering at the odd hours, the accused fumbled and gave unsatisfactory replies. Later, the cops frisked them and found them in possession of iron rods, knife, sword, an axe, nylon rope, chili powder and other material likely to be used in a robbery.

The accused have been identified as James Patrick Singh (24), Akash Dindayal Samliya (22), Vishal Shalikram Chachane (22), Ashu alias Pintya Mahesh Kshirsagar (19) and Akash Suresh Neware (21), all residents of Telangkhedi, Ramnagar. Cops placed the accused under arrest. However, a fifth accused, Akash Neware, managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and is being searched.

Ambazari API Achal Kapoor, based on a complaint lodged by NPC Santosh Wankhede, booked the arrested accused under Section 399 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. Further probe is underway.