Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police, on Sunday, booked a police constable, deployed as a Commando with Quick Response Team (QRT) of city police for allegedly sexually exploiting a divorcee on the pretext of marriage. The accused cop has reportedly gone absconding and is being searched.

The accused, Ashish Prakash Kalsarpe (28), resident of Qtr No. 24, Building No. 1, PoliceLine Takli, was attached to Police Headquarters as constable. He was deployed in Quick Response Team of the City Police.

The victim, who is in her thirties, was working as an event manager. Mother of a 14-year-old girl, she was earlier staying in Goa. She divorced in 2009. As her mother was unwell, she returned to the city. After befriending her on social media, the accused Ashish called her to his quarter in Police Line, Takli on November 28, and raped her after allegedly serving coffee mixed with sedatives. Since then, the accused Commando started exploiting her on the pretext of marriage. However, when the accused allegedly refused to marry her, the victim registered a case with Gittikhadan police in this connection.

Gittikhadan police, acting the on the victim’s complaint, booked the accused QRT Commando Ashish Kalsarpe under Sections 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC. The accused, who has reportedly gone absconding, is being searched by police.