    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021

    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding

    Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police, on Sunday, booked a police constable, deployed as a Commando with Quick Response Team (QRT) of city police for allegedly sexually exploiting a divorcee on the pretext of marriage. The accused cop has reportedly gone absconding and is being searched.

    The accused, Ashish Prakash Kalsarpe (28), resident of Qtr No. 24, Building No. 1, PoliceLine Takli, was attached to Police Headquarters as constable. He was deployed in Quick Response Team of the City Police.

    The victim, who is in her thirties, was working as an event manager. Mother of a 14-year-old girl, she was earlier staying in Goa. She divorced in 2009. As her mother was unwell, she returned to the city. After befriending her on social media, the accused Ashish called her to his quarter in Police Line, Takli on November 28, and raped her after allegedly serving coffee mixed with sedatives. Since then, the accused Commando started exploiting her on the pretext of marriage. However, when the accused allegedly refused to marry her, the victim registered a case with Gittikhadan police in this connection.

    Gittikhadan police, acting the on the victim’s complaint, booked the accused QRT Commando Ashish Kalsarpe under Sections 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC. The accused, who has reportedly gone absconding, is being searched by police.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur HC adjourns hearing on ‘Save Ajni Vann’ PIL till July
    Nagpur HC adjourns hearing on ‘Save Ajni Vann’ PIL till July
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    इतवारी स्थानक मालधक्क्यावरील कामामुळे पाणी साचण्याचा धोका
    इतवारी स्थानक मालधक्क्यावरील कामामुळे पाणी साचण्याचा धोका
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145