Wanted drug peddler nabbed, 114 kg ganja, car seized

Nagpur: In a major action, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch nabbed a wanted drug peddler and seized over 114 kg ganja worth from his possession. Cops have also seized a Hyundai Creta car which the accused had taken on rent in the name of other person. Collective worth of ganja and the car is Rs 23.41 lakh.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell was investigating a drug peddling case filed at Ajni Police Station. During the probe, the cops came to know that the suspect had taken on rent the Creta car from Zoom Car, an online car rental company, in the name of Naresh Watkar of Wardha. Subsequently, a team went to Wardha and started probe. The Anti-Narcotics Cell took the help of Cyber Cell. The probe revealed that the accused drug peddler had taken the car on rent in the name of Harsh Watkar even though he (Watkar) had no knowledge about this deal. Hence the cops searched Harsh Watkar and he informed the police that he had given Xerox of his licence to a Wardha-based person. Subsequently, the cops procured mobile number of the suspect and scanned the call records. After scanning the most caller numbers, cops got information of some numbers in Nagpur. Following grilling of the number holders, cops got a clue that the ganja stock belonged to accused named Suraj Naresh Kuttarmare (28), staying in Ajni but currently residing at Arti Nagar Square, Arvi Post in Wardha.

After the search of location, cops zeroed in on the wanted accused Suraj Kuttarmare and the stock of ganja seized from him. The Creta car was also seized.

The action was taken under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, Joint CP Ravindra Kadam, Addl CP Nilesh Bharne, DCP Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar by the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Senior PI Rajendra Nikam, API Vijay Kasodhan, ASIs Vithoba Kale, Arjunsingh Thakur, constables Datta Bagul, Tulsidas Shukla, Pradeep Pawar, and other personnel Satish Patil, Nitin Rangne, Nitin Mishra, Nitin Salunke, and Naresh Shingne.