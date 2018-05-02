Man molests, robs woman at public toilet in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni police have launched a search for a man who molested a 24-year-old woman manning the public toilet Sulabh Shauchalaya in Ajni area on Tuesday night. The accused also robbed her of Rs 5000 cash and mobile phone.

According to police, the victim was alone at Ajni based public toilet when the unidentified man, aged between 30-35 accosted her at around 7 pm on Tuesday and outraged her modesty by indulging in obscene acts. The victim woman protested and also bit on the hand of accused and rushed out raising an alarm. As the woman went out of toilet premises, the accused stole cash Rs 5000 and a mobile phone from her purse kept at the counter of the public toilet and fled the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, Ajni police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 354, 324, 379 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.