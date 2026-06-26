Wanted burglar nabbed; 3 house-breaking cases solved, gold worth Rs 10.7 lakh recovered

Advertisement

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have solved a house burglary case by arresting a 21-year-old accused and recovering stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 10.70 lakh. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in three house-breaking cases, including burglaries registered in Koradi and Kalamna police station limits. Police are now searching for his three absconding accomplices.

According to police, the burglary took place between 11.45 pm on May 4, 2025, and 8.30 am on May 5, 2025, at the residence of Kishor Maroti Nimje (43), located at House No. 22, Shahu Mohalla, Kundanlal Gupta Nagar under Yashodhara Nagar police limits.

Gold Rate June 24 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,23,700/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

At the time of the incident, Nimje had gone to Pachpaoli to attend a relative’s wedding, while his children had locked the house and spent the night at a neighbour’s residence. Taking advantage of the vacant house, unidentified burglars allegedly broke open the main door lock and latch, entered the premises, and decamped with Rs 1 lakh in cash and gold ornaments kept inside an iron cupboard in the bedroom. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at Rs 6,02,500.

Based on the complainant’s report, Yashodhara Nagar Police registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 305(a), 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

During the probe, the police investigation team carried out technical surveillance and developed specific intelligence, which led them to Mubarak Wakil Babu Shah (21), a resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar. Acting on the information, police laid a trap and apprehended the suspect.

After securing his police custody remand, investigators questioned Shah, during which he allegedly confessed to committing the burglary along with three accomplices identified as Nikesh Balram Shahu (22) of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Narendra alias Bali Chintaman Bokde (23) of Phukat Nagar, and Salman Iqbal Khan (about 30) of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar. All three are currently absconding.

Police said the accused further disclosed his involvement in two other house-breaking offences, one each registered with Koradi and Kalamna police stations, taking his total confessed cases to three.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered an 88-gram gold ingot and assorted gold ornaments weighing 18.31 grams, collectively valued at Rs 10.70 lakh, from his possession.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused, while further investigation is in progress to ascertain whether the gang was involved in additional property offences in the city.

Advertisement

चंद्रपुर में एमडी ड्रग्स के साथ गिरफ्तारी #maharashtranews #md #crime #chandrapur #news पंद्रह वर्षों से पीएफ हिसाब लंबित ...#newsupdate #latestnews #maharashtranews #vidarbha नसरापुर मामले में दोषी को फांसी की मांग #maharashtranews #devendrafadnavis #maharashtracm #news नांदेड में निकली सामाजिक समता की दिडी #maharashtranews #latestnews #newsupdate #nandednews पत्रकारों के सम्मान में जळगांव में विरोध #patrakar #sanjaydinapatil #trending #newsupdate #bayan उपवर्गीकरण पर डेटा सार्वजनिक करने की मांग #maharashtranews #latestnews #newsupdate

×