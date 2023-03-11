Walkers Paradise: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates sculptures depicting everyday life adorn walkway in Civil Lines

Nagpur: As part of an initiative to convert Walkers Street at Civil Lines into a “Walkers Paradise,” Green Foundation has installed statues depicting the everyday life of citizens. Sponsored by Jayaswal NECO Group, the sculpted figurines provide a peek into the behavioral patterns and lifestyle of commoners. From the Rifle Circle to Ramgiri T-point, the road stretch is a paradise for walkers, who can make full use of it during morning and evening hours.

The statues are well maintained, thanks to Jayaswal NECO Group’s responsibility in their upkeep. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the sculptures, which include depictions of a young girl hooked to a mobile handset, a person jogging, an elderly person guiding a younger one, a woman pursuing her walk to stay fit, a sleepy person, a glam girl, and a person walking with their pet dog. One statue is thought-provoking, depicting the mindset among today’s youth and targeting girls with lewd comments. Each statue is captioned, and one shows an elderly person on a walk with the comment, “Still young.”

Tall trees and lush green grass dotting either side of the stretch add to the charm of Walkers Street. The initiative underscores the polluting nature of vehicles and the harm caused to human and animal life. The project aims to encourage people to walk for their daily commute, making it more enjoyable and convenient.

