Maharashtra Govt bans nylon manja production, sale, use due to harm caused to humans, birds

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has issued a notification imposing a ban on the production, sale, and use of nylon manja, which has emerged as a significant threat not only to humans but also to birds. The Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department issued the notification under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, after receiving representations from various organizations and reports of harm to citizens and birds, including deaths.

According to the notification, only cotton thread that is free from sharp metal, glass, components, adhesives, or thread strengthening material will be allowed for kite-flying in Maharashtra. The ban on glass-coated cotton string and other “deadly manja” aims to prevent harm to humans, birds, other animals, and the environment. The notification prohibits the sale, production, storage, supply, and use of nylon, synthetic, or any other thread coated with finely crushed glass, metal, or any other sharp objects, including threads commonly known as Chinese Manja or Chinese Dor in the state of Maharashtra, according to a release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The notification highlights the polluting nature of manja and the harm it causes to human and animal life. It also cites the power failures caused by sharp manja, which can disrupt one power line and affect up to 10,000 people.

