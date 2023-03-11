Nagpur man arrested for posing as woman on Facebook to molest young girl

Nagpur: Pardi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly molesting a young girl by posing as a woman on Facebook. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Devanand Bhanarkar (25) from Ghar Sansar Nagar in Pardi.

The incident occurred after Sanjay posed as a woman on Facebook to befriend the victim. He created fake Facebook and WhatsApp profiles using female names and used them to chat with girls. After befriending the victim on Facebook, he promised her a job and convinced her to talk to him on WhatsApp.

On March 4, he asked her to meet him in a room under the pretext of giving her some computer information. During the meeting, he behaved inappropriately with her and later molested her while teaching her how to ride a two-wheeler. The victim was left traumatized by the incident.

