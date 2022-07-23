Walkathon for journalists in Nagpur on Sunday

Advertisement

Nagpur: After a two-year coronavirus break, Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur (SJAN) in association with Tirupati Urban Bank Ltd and Nagpur District Athletics Association, will be organising a walkathon for media persons on Sunday, July 24.

The walkathon will be flagged off at 6.30 am on Sunday from Laxminagar Square near Dr Ambedkar College cricket ground, Deekshabhoomi.

Rajendra Raut of Tirupati Urban Bank Limited will be the chief guest. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Secretary, Nagpur District Athletics Association and Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, RTMNU; Dr Arvind Joshi, Vice Principal, Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi and Girish Gadge will be the guests of honour.

