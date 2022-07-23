Gadkari launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to be held across the country from August 13 to 15, was launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. District Collector R. Vimla, member of Khadi and Village Industries Commission Jaiprakash Gupta were present. Gadkari started the campaign by hoisting the tricolour at his residence.

The District Collector informed him about the preparations for this campaign in the entire district including the Nagpur city. 12 lakh tricolours will be hoisted in the entire district.

Advertisement

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad CEO Yogesh Kumbhejkar, a Bachat Gat has been started for the manufacture of the flags. Information about the rules for hoisting the national flag is also being given to the citizens through documentaries, pamphlets etc.

Meanwhile, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive is in full swing to reach out to more than 20 crore homes across the country on the occasion of Independence Day. The tricolour will be hoisted atop of the houses, which also include educational institutions, public sector establishments, commercial establishments, NGOs restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations among others.

Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The aim of this campaign is to make the relationship with the tricolour more personal than formal.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

The relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement