    Published On : Mon, Jun 1st, 2020
    Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies

    Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan’s films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in wee hours of Monday in a Mumbai hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection.

    He was 42.

    Music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid’s death, said the composer was hospitalised few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

    “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Salim told PTI.

    The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor’s various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

    Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

    He recently co-composed Salman’s songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

    Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.

    The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka, which was sung by Wajid.

    Soon after the news of the composer’s demise broke, many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pay tributes.

    Actor Priyanka Chopra said she will always remember Wajid’s smile.

    The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” she posted on Twitter.

    Actor Parineeti Chopra said Wajid was one of the “nicest” men in the industry.

    “Always singing. All heart. Always positive. You will truly be missed Wajid bhai,” she tweeted.

    Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his filmmaker-father David Dhawan with Wajid and remembered the musician as one of the most positive people in Bollywood.

    “Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss you Wajid bhai thank you for the music, he wrote.

    Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani said he was “heartbroken” after hearing the news.

    “Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can’t believe Wajid and I will never speak again,” he wrote.

    Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said he was still unable to come to terms with the news of Wajid’s demise.

    “Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajid bhai,” he tweeted.

    Singer Javed Ali posted, “Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan. May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family.”

