    Published On : Sun, May 31st, 2020

    Maha’s new lockdown: Can I go out for a run?

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state,and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the “Mission Begin Again”.

    As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.

    So, will you be allowed to step out? Will you be able to go to work? Can you go out for a job?

    These questions will be answered by this simple table below.

