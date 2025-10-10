Wadi Police Arrest Two Criminals with Illegal Firearms in Nagpur, Supplier Still at Large

Nagpur: The Wadi Police in Nagpur have arrested two criminals for possessing illegal firearms. The police recovered two pistols and five live cartridges from their possession following a tip-off. During the investigation, the name of the arms supplier also surfaced, and efforts are underway to trace him.

The arrested accused have been identified as Alkesh Gajbhiye and Piyush Malwande, both of whom have multiple serious cases registered against them, including murder, attempt to murder, and assault.

Police constable Ajay Patil of Wadi Police Station received confidential information that Alkesh Gajbhiye was in possession of an illegal weapon. Acting on the tip, a police team laid a trap in Ismail Layout, Wadhamna, and apprehended the accused.

Gold Rate 9 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,22,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,14,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,54,200/- Platinum ₹ 50,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A search led to the recovery of a pistol, five live cartridges, and a mobile phone from Alkesh. During interrogation, Alkesh revealed that he had purchased the weapon from his friend Sameer Sheikh alias “Yeda”, a resident of Yashodharanagar. He also disclosed that he had given another pistol to his associate Piyush Malwande.

Following this lead, the police conducted a raid in Juni Shukrawari, Kotwali area, and arrested Piyush Malwande. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Both accused have a long criminal history, and according to police sources, after being released from jail, Piyush had started a property dealing business. He reportedly bought the firearm to assert dominance in the area.

Meanwhile, the police are carrying out continuous raids to nab the arms supplier, Sameer Sheikh alias “Yeda”, who remains absconding.