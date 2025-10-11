Here’s the latest news from Nagpur as of Saturday, October 11, 2025, covering civic issues, major protests, crime developments, sports achievements, and upcoming events.

Top Stories

Massive OBC Rally in Nagpur:

Thousands of members from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community took to the streets on Friday, protesting the Maharashtra government’s September 2 GR concerning Maratha reservation. The massive “Yellow Storm” rally showcased community unity, with leaders warning of intensified agitations if the order isn’t withdrawn.

Actor from ‘Jhund’ Murdered:

Babu Chhetri (alias Priyanshu Thakur), who played a small role in the film Jhund, was found murdered at a construction site in the Nara area. Police have confirmed he was allegedly killed by a friend during a drunken brawl.

Toxic cough syrup tragedy continues:

Another child has died at GMC Nagpur, bringing the total death toll to 23 children in 45 days. Authorities suspect contamination in two cough syrup brands, which have now been banned by the Maharashtra FDA. A special task force has been formed to trace the distribution network.

Leopard spotted in Mihan area:

A full-grown leopard was spotted near Delhi Public School (DPS), Mihan, on Friday, prompting authorities to close the school for safety. Forest officials are conducting round-the-clock search operations with tranquilizer teams and camera traps.

Civic & Infrastructure

Walkable city initiative: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will invest ₹45–50 crore in the first phase of its “walkable streets” project , improving pedestrian zones around Metro stations .

The will invest in the first phase of its , improving pedestrian zones around . Sanitation workforce regularized: The Maharashtra government has approved the absorption of 4,400 sanitary workers into the NMC system ahead of the 2025 civic polls .

The has approved the into the NMC system ahead of the . Amrit Bharat Express launch: A new Amrit Bharat Express train service will start from October 14, connecting Nagpur to key state routes for faster, semi-premium travel.

Crime & Law

High Court orders release: The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) has ordered the release of seven criminals held under preventive detention , citing procedural lapses . Police intend to appeal to the Supreme Court .

The has ordered the held under , citing . Police intend to . Wadi firearm arrests: Wadi Police arrested two criminals for possession of illegal firearms following a tip-off.

arrested for possession of following a tip-off. Family murder case: A Nagpur man and his wife were arrested for allegedly killing his brother and staging it as a suicide.

Sports

Jennifer Varghese triumphs: Nagpur’s Jennifer Varghese won the WTT U-17 Youth Singles Title in Perth, Australia , marking a major international milestone.

Nagpur’s won the , marking a major international milestone. Harsh Dubey honored: Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey received the Domestic Cricketer of the Year Award, adding another feather to Nagpur’s sporting legacy.

Weather

Today’s forecast: Sunny and clear skies are expected with temperatures around 30–32°C (89°F). Light winds and low humidity will continue through the weekend.

Events

Green Plate & Foodpreneurs Exhibition: Scheduled for October 25–26 at Chitnavis Centre , focusing on organic and sustainable food ventures .

Scheduled for , focusing on . Orange City Literature Festival 2025: Coming up on November 21–23, this annual festival will feature authors, workshops, and literary discussions.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (October 11, 2025)

22K Gold: ₹5,720 per gram

₹5,720 per gram 24K Gold: ₹6,240 per gram

(Rates may vary slightly among local jewellers.)

