VVIP visit: Nagpur Police, administration gear up for PM Modi’s Orange City tour on Mar 30

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is gearing up for a grand reception as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a daylong visit to Nagpur on March 30, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to tour the Solar Industries facility and lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre near Vasudeo Nagar Metro Station on Hingna Road. The event will see him sharing the stage with RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, adding to the significance of the occasion.

With the VVIP visit on the horizon, Nagpur Police, the Municipal Corporation, and other administrative bodies have intensified security and logistical preparations. Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari jointly inspected the entire route designated for the Prime Minister’s convoy. Their review comes ahead of the Special Protection Group (SPG) advance team’s visit, which will finalize security protocols and issue necessary directives for a seamless visit. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and secure experience during PM Modi’s tour of Orange City.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charthankar, and officials of Public Works Department, were present during the inspection. Office-bearers of Madhav Netra Pedhi and Param Pujya Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti were present at respective spots during the visit of officials for inspection of the arrangements and site.

After his arrival at Sonegaon Air Base in the city, Modi will go straight to Reshimbagh to visit Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. He will interact with RSS office-bearers and other Pracharaks. Post wrapping-up visit to Smruti Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed to Deekshabhoomi, where he will pay obeisance to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The last programme on the itinerary of PM is that of Madhav Netralaya.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the Solar Industries plant at Bazargaon, located over 40 km from the city. Government sources managing the protocol have confirmed the plan, stating that PM Modi may visit the Solar Industries unit after the inaugural event at Madhav Netrayalaya.

Solar Industries, which began as a company manufacturing commercial explosives for the mining sector, has recently emerged as a major player in the military ammunition industry. The company recently secured a contract to produce two versions of the Pinaka rocket system for the Army. It is also engaged in manufacturing other ammunition required by the armed forces, including missile boosters. Additionally, the company has developed an explosive that is 2.01 times more powerful than TNT.

