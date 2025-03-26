Harassed by money-lenders, businessman ends life in Nagpur’s Dhantoli

The deceased, Abhay Pralhad Joshi, was well known for his restaurant 'Dalchini' at Laxmi Nagar which was closed during Covid-19 times

Nagpur: A 62-year-old businessman ended his life by consuming poison at his office- cum-home in posh Dhantoli locality of Nagpur, reportedly due to constant harassment by illegal money- lenders and a neighbour, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhay Pralhad Joshi (62), a resident of Shri Bungalow, Tikekar Road, Royal Heritage building, Dhantoli. Joshi was well known for his restaurant ‘Dalchini’ at Laxmi Nagar which was closed during Covid-19 times.

According to police, Joshi was facing severe financial losses in his business. The police have also recovered a suicide note. Joshi, who was renting out service apartments from his residence, had borrowed money from four persons including Anis Bhai, Yunus Bhai, and Parwez Bhai, all residents of Central Avenue, along with Jagdish Sukhdev, a resident of Dhantoli.

However, when he was unable to repay the amount, the accused allegedly began harassing him, which ultimately drove him to take the extreme step. He consumed some poisonous substance in the morning and went and sat at his desk in his office where he passed away.

His relatives alerted the authorities, and Dhantoli Police rushed to the spot. They found a glass with yellow liquid near the body and two suicide notes pasted on the wall. As per the police investigation, Anis, Yunus, and Parwez had lent money to Joshi and were pressuring him to repay it. They had even issued death threats. In the suicide note, Joshi claimed that he had returned the money to Anis, Yunus, and Parwez before the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite this, they continued to harass him. He also alleged that Sukhdev was demanding Rs 50 lakh from him.

The Dhantoli Police have registered a case and started an investigation. A police official stated that the accused have been identified and will be taken into custody. The accused are notorious moneylenders who used muscle power to pressure common people, he added.

Joshi was elder brother of builder Annirudha Joshi and leaves behind his wife Megha, son Ashwin and a host of relatives to mourn the loss.

