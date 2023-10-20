VVIP gate collapses at Koradi Mandir in Nagpur, no injuries reported

Nagpur: A VVIP gate of Koradi Mandir collapsed due to heavy winds here on Friday. The wooden gate, which had been erected to facilitate special devotees during the Navratri festival, succumbed to the force of the gusts.

Fortunately, there were no injuries as no one was present at the time of the incident.

The collapse, which took place in the afternoon, raises the alarm for what could have been a potentially tragic outcome had it occurred during the evening or at night when devotees typically visit.

The timely occurrence of the incident with no one in the vicinity averted a potential disaster.

Local law enforcement authorities are currently on site, diligently working to clear the way and assess the situation.

