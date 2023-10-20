Koradi plant expansion approval is nothing but betrayal of people: Vishal Muttemwar

Nagpur: “Local residents in Koradi and Nagpur, who have raised objections to the proposed expansion of Koradi power plant, have filed an appeal in court, alleging a violation of regulations. The outcome of this appeal is still pending. However, the State Government’s decision to grant approval for new units at this power plant without considering the court’s verdict is nothing but betrayal of Nagpur people’s trust,” charged the MPCC General Secretary Vishal Muttemwar,

Muttemwar further said that before commencing any new thermal power project, it is imperative to assess the potential environmental impact and pollution. Without a positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the initiation of such a project in the vicinity remains inappropriate. Launching a project without adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Ministry of Environment and Forests constitutes a breach of standards, he stated.

Advertisement

“The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the cancellation of the proposed power project in Koradi. Still, the State Cabinet’s decision to grant approval implies that Nitin Gadkari’s action was merely a show of dissent, leaving the public’s concerns unaddressed,” Muttemwar lamented.

“It is noteworthy that Nagpur is already recognized as a heavily polluted city as noted by the World Health Organization. The city is currently grappling with deteriorating air quality. Hence, the local residents’ demand to halt any new thermal project is based on justified environmental concerns. The introduction of this new project in Koradi could potentially exacerbate pollution levels in both the Koradi region and Nagpur city. Initiating such a project without addressing these concerns poses a risk to public health,” he stated.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the State Government reconsiders its stance and cancels the proposed power project at Koradi. Failing to do so may not only jeopardize the health and well-being of the citizens but also create long-lasting environmental damage. The State Government is strongly requested to cancel this proposed power project and stop playing with people’s lives; otherwise future generations will not forgive them,” Muttemwar said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement