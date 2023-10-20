Another offence registered against Sontu Jain; 2 kg gold, 70 Lakh cash recovered from 3 lockers

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Nagpur Crime Branch has recovered 70 lakh in cash and 2 kg of gold biscuits during a raid in Gondia related to an online gaming case.

Police have registered another offence against the notorious fraudster, Sontu alias Ananth Navratan Jain, in connection with this.

According to police sources, the Crime Branch conducted the raid in Gondia on Friday. During this operation, both the bank manager and the individual in whose name the bank locker was opened by Sontu, have been apprehended.

A substantial amount of cash and gold biscuits were discovered during the search of his residence. The police have filed a case against Sontu Jain’s brother, his brother’s wife, Sontu Jain’s mother, the bank manager, an individual assisting the bank manager, and the family of two doctors in Gondia in whose name the bank locker was opened, along with some other individuals connected to this case.

Police are currently engaged in further investigations.

