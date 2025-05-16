VTPA & GSTBA Seminar on “Charitable Trusts – Practical Case Studies & Issues”

Advertisement



Nagpur, May 14, 2025 – The Vidarbha Tax Practitioners Association (VTPA), in association with the GST Bar Association (GSTBA), organized a highly informative and well-attended knowledge session on “Charitable Trusts – Practical Case Studies & Issues” on Wednesday, 14th May 2025 at SGST Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

The keynote speaker, CA Premal Gandhi from Mumbai—renowned Chartered Accountant and author of the book “Charitable Trusts – Cutting through the Complexity”—delivered a detailed and practical presentation addressing the multifaceted challenges currently faced by charitable trusts in India.

In his session, CA Gandhi covered critical areas of trust taxation including tax implications for unregistered trusts, including applicable tax rates. He also discussed the issues and complexities involved in trust registration, especially in light of recent regulatory changes. The new rule extending the validity of Income Tax registration under section 12AB from 5 years to 10 years was also informed b the speaker along with the intricacies concerning audit requirements, including detailed guidance on Forms 9A, 10, 10B, and 10BB. He pointed out the most common mistakes and compliance lapses that may lead to notices or penalties.

The session was interactive, with participants actively engaging in the Q&A segment to clarify practical concerns. The real-life case studies and expert commentary were widely appreciated by attendees, which included tax professionals, legal advisors, and trustees from various charitable institutions. The programme was ably coordinated and conducted by CA Naresh Jakhotia, Secretary of VTPA, who ensured smooth execution and active audience participation throughout the session. CA Mahendra Jain, President of VTPA, and Dr. Deepak Pande, President of GSTBA, presided over the event and emphasized the growing importance of capacity-building among professionals advising charitable organizations in today’s evolving regulatory environment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by CA Ramesh Choudhary, Convener, who expressed gratitude to the guest speaker, participants, and organizing teams for making the session a meaningful success. The event was free and open to all, and witnessed participation from a wide cross-section of the professional community.

