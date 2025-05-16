Nagpur Rivers Cleaned Ahead of Monsoon; 30,000 Cubic Meters of Silt Removed

Advertisement



Nagpur – In preparation for the upcoming monsoon season, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched an intensive cleanup operation of the city’s three major rivers — Nag, Pili, and Pohra — on a war footing. So far, 39.04 kilometers of riverbeds have been cleaned, and a total of 30,065 cubic meters of silt has been removed.

The NMC carries out river and drain cleaning operations every year before the monsoon to prevent waterlogging and flood risks. This year’s operation is being conducted under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and guided by Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B.

Nagpur’s three rivers stretch a total of 49.17 kilometers — with the Nag River spanning 16.58 km, the Pili River 17.42 km, and the Pohra River 15.17 km.

The objective is to desilt the riverbeds to ensure smooth water flow during rains, which enhances the rivers’ carrying capacity and eliminates obstructions. Heavy machinery including poclain excavators, JCBs, and tippers is being used for the operation.

In the case of the Nag River, 11.84 kilometers have been cleaned across five phases. The cleaned stretch includes areas from Ambazari Lake to Panchsheel Square, Ashok Square, St. Xavier’s School to Pardi Flyover, and further up to the river confluence. This segment alone accounted for the removal of 20,254 cubic meters of silt.

For the Pili River, 14.45 kilometers have been cleaned in three segments — from Gorewada Lake to Nara cremation ground, followed by the STP at Wanjra, and finally up to the river confluence. Around 4,610 cubic meters of silt has been cleared from this river.

The Pohra River cleanup has covered a 12.76-kilometer stretch, including areas from Sahakar Nagar Ghat to Beltarodi Bridge, then to Pipla Phata, and onward to the Narsala-Vihirgaon region. A total of 5,201 cubic meters of silt has been removed from this section.

According to Public Works Department Superintendent Engineer Manoj Talewar, the operation is being executed with the help of nine poclain machines, one JCB, and one tipper truck. He confirmed that the entire river cleanup project will be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

