VTA’s humble gratitude to entire staff of essential services & Govt

Undoubtedly almost entire world is nowadays indoors fearing this dreadful disease Covid-19; which has till now infected almost a million population worldwide and taken life of more than 53,000.

However to take care of our essential requirements and to fight this pandemic virus there are doctors, nurses, medical staff, Administration, Police and essential services providers, who are on their duties almost 24 hours taking care of those infected & civilians; in the process risking their own life & their family members.

Even Central and State Governments along with Armed Forces are working very hard, taking appropriate decisions in public interest as country fights this merciless Coronavirus, which is spreading its wings alarmingly fast.

Office Bearers of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) consisting of Shrawan Kumar Malu – President, J. P. Sharma – IPP, Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary, Hemant Trivedi & Rohit Agarwal – Vice Presidents, Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer and Amarjit Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanoongo – Joint Secretaries on behalf of its members, taxpayers, traders, industrialists and Citizens bow with gratitude before all of them.

Shrawan Kumar Malu, President VTA requested Citizens to obey instructions issued time by time from Government, Administration and Police. It’s very important for us to maintain social distancing for ourselves and others.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA said, let us not complicate things for police and administration by disobeying their orders and instructions in over smartness. We are using disinfectants for safety, however precautions should be maintained when used on electrical equipments, specially lift’s panels in Apartments and Buildings.

VTA submits it’s humble gratitude to Doctors, Nurses, Medical Staff including Ambulance Drivers, Administration, Police, Local Body Staff & Sanitary Workers, Staff of MSEDCL, Water Works, Telecommunication, Post & Telegraph, Mobile Companies, PDS & Kirana shops, vegetables & fruit vendors and likewise for their uninterrupted services. Not to miss print, digital & electronic media, newspaper vendors who are keeping nation updated.

VTA also acknowledges thanks to various NGOs, Associations, Rotary & Lions Club, RSS, Gurudwara & Temple Committees, various religious organisations, many Individuals and likewise who have come forward to help Administration in feeding the needy during such times. NMC’s Ram Joshi, Milind Meshram, Police Department’s DCP Nikesh Bharne, DCP Rajmane & others are doing amazing job in coordinating food services to needy via WhatsApp Group.

Not to miss gratitude to Central Government, State Government, Sandip Joshi – Mayor, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar – Divisional Commissioner, Ravindra Thakre – Collector, Tukaram Mundhe – Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay – Police Commissioner and Armed Forces for their continued timely response and action in public interest. And also too House Wives & Ladies at home for completing their task without servants and maids.