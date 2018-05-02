Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 3rd, 2020

    In Nagpur, humor helping cops to enforce effective lockdown!

    Nagpur: While scientists and health officials across the globe, grapple to find a cure for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), laughter, perhaps, is the best medicine, even in times like these. In order to spread awareness about the virus borne disease, police officers are coming up with fun and novel ideas. From dancing to demonstrate how to wash hands, circulating memes on social media platforms, doing an aarti of those stepping out without any reason, and singing parodies — police officers across India are exhibiting their quirky side. And Nagpur Police is certainly not an exception!

    “Why use lathis when humor, polite gestures works better?”, says Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay.

    “The soul purpose of Nagpur Police is to make people realise how they are putting everyone’s life at risk, by roaming around without a reason. And what could be better than to reach out to them via social media platforms through poetry and memes,” said the Top Cop. “Though, having lathis as a backup plan doesn’t hurt innocent,” noted Dr. Upadhyay.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane says, innovative policing and adherence to rules have always been two touchstones of Nagpur Police.

    “In time, where everyone is grappling to battle one of the worst epidemic, innovative ways are necessary, not only to aware citizens but instill courage among them. No one has seen such drastic time at such large scale. At such time, cops have gigantic task at hand. They have to aware citizens while keep themselves encouraging, after all we are all human here and doing so, force is certainly no an option,” asserted the DCP.

    Earlier, DCP Zone 3, Rahul Makhnikar’s poem on Covid-19 received tremendous applause on social media platforms. A video of a Pune police officer singing Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye is also being shared on social media. People were also made to hold placards reading several messages encouraging citizens to stay back at home, don’t step out, don’t go near corona etc.

    Mohammad Aquib, supervisor associate with city based private firm says, “Nagpur Police have always been on their toes to curb any irregularities, with innovative policing being their key aspect. We as Nagpurians have huge respect for these officers who have taken this initiative. It’s a great way to bring the nation together.”

    – Shubham Nagdeve

