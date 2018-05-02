VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its vice president Hemant Trivedi met & welcomed recently appointed Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Tukaram Mundhe, IAS by presenting flower bouquet.

Hemant Trivedi informed about VTA to the Commissioner that a consortium of taxpayers had formed this Association with aim to protect and safeguard the common man’s right as a taxpayer; also informed about the various activities of VTA carried in the larger interest of the society.

Tejinder Singh Renu Secretary of VTA shared details of various activities & PILs filed by VTA in public interest. He also informed that VTA keeps eye on various new acts proposed by the Government and if any lacuna is found, appropriate representation is submitted. And Nagpur City is fortunate to have such a dynamic commissioner who means business; which is extremely good for Nagpur, its citizens and Municipal Corporation as well.

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that he also look forward to work together for more improvement of our city and shall surely try his best to resolve any issues in public interest.

Prominently present in the VTA delegation were J. P. Sharma – IPP. Joint Secretary Rajesh Kanoongo, Executive Body Members Sharad Sonkule, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja and Pratish Gujarathi.