Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020

    Nagpur gears up for ‘Lourd Mata Mahostav’

    Nagpur: To mark the 128 anniversary of Lourd Mata Mandir, the annual feast will be organised on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lourd Mata Grotto, Seminary Hills, Nagpur. The feast, commonly known Lourd Mata Mahostav will begin with the hoisting of the flag on 30 January 2020 at 5:30 pm.

    In a run up to the annual feast, there will be nine days of Novena prayers and Holy mass offered at 6:30 am and 5:30 pm, daily between 31 Jan and 8 Feb. Group of people would also pray for the various needs of the people from 10 am to 1 pm.

    On main day of feast i.e. Feb 9, Holy Mass will be conducted in different languages from early Morning. At 6.30 am there will be mass in English, 7.30 am Mass in Konkani, 8.45 mass in Marathi, 10.00 am Mass in Telugu, 11.15 am Mass in Tamil, 12.30 pm Mass in Malyalam, 2.00 pm Rosary followed by Eucharistic Adoration and Healing ceremony in the afternoon at 2.45 pm.

    The Solemn Eucharist will be at 4 pm. The candle-light procession carrying the statue of Mother Mary will be followed after the mass that Mass. The Archbishop of Nagpur Most Reverend Dr. Elias Gonsalves along with a large number of priests will celebrate in Holy Mass. ‘Preeti Bhoj’ will be given to all the devotees who came from far and wide to seek blessing from Lourd Mata. People from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Delhi and other states of the country flock towards the Grotto with full faith and devotion. Thousands of people are expected this year to join for the feast.

    Happening Nagpur
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    Nagpur Crime News
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Maharashtra News
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    Hindi News
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    गोंदिया : जुआ अड्डे से 6 धरे गए
    गोंदिया : जुआ अड्डे से 6 धरे गए
    Trending News
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    Featured News
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Trending In Nagpur
    VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur gears up for ‘Lourd Mata Mahostav’
    Nagpur gears up for ‘Lourd Mata Mahostav’
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    सरेआम ‘प्रोटोकॉल’ का हो रहा उल्लंघन !
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145