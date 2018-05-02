Nagpur gears up for ‘Lourd Mata Mahostav’

Nagpur: To mark the 128 anniversary of Lourd Mata Mandir, the annual feast will be organised on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lourd Mata Grotto, Seminary Hills, Nagpur. The feast, commonly known Lourd Mata Mahostav will begin with the hoisting of the flag on 30 January 2020 at 5:30 pm.

In a run up to the annual feast, there will be nine days of Novena prayers and Holy mass offered at 6:30 am and 5:30 pm, daily between 31 Jan and 8 Feb. Group of people would also pray for the various needs of the people from 10 am to 1 pm.

On main day of feast i.e. Feb 9, Holy Mass will be conducted in different languages from early Morning. At 6.30 am there will be mass in English, 7.30 am Mass in Konkani, 8.45 mass in Marathi, 10.00 am Mass in Telugu, 11.15 am Mass in Tamil, 12.30 pm Mass in Malyalam, 2.00 pm Rosary followed by Eucharistic Adoration and Healing ceremony in the afternoon at 2.45 pm.

The Solemn Eucharist will be at 4 pm. The candle-light procession carrying the statue of Mother Mary will be followed after the mass that Mass. The Archbishop of Nagpur Most Reverend Dr. Elias Gonsalves along with a large number of priests will celebrate in Holy Mass. ‘Preeti Bhoj’ will be given to all the devotees who came from far and wide to seek blessing from Lourd Mata. People from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Delhi and other states of the country flock towards the Grotto with full faith and devotion. Thousands of people are expected this year to join for the feast.