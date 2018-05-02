VTA welcomes NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan, discuss city’s issues

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its vice president Hemant Trivedi welcomed new municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, IAS with flower bouquet and also submitted memorandum on issues related to current issues of Nagpur.

Hemant Trivedi submitted that it’s now an admitted position that we need to survive with this virus for few more months or even a year, hence its recommended that we relax odd even and shops on 9 meters road width & above are permitted to remain open both sides with all requisite SOPs and if required weekends (Saturday & Sunday) can be kept mandatory curfew as another step to curb virus spread.

Tejinder Singh Renu requested that admittedly hospitality, travel and tourism are the most hit due to this pandemic, however restaurants are barely managing their business with takeaway facilities which falls under essential services category since day one of lockdown since March. Such Restaurants are asked to close their establishments at 7 pm, this is absolutely incorrect as that’s the time when actual time of business starts. They are following all requisite SOPs and hence may please be allowed to work till 11 pm.

VTA also requested that recently NMC had issued a notification No. 209/2020 dated 27.07.2020 directing all shopkeepers, traders and service providers to apply for license u/s 376 of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949; this may please be kept in abeyance as already traders are registered with Shop & Establishment, GST & other statutory departments which are all linked with Aadhar & PAN. This new license will defeat the purpose of ease of doing business and can promote corruption with inspector raj.

VTA further requested that NMC has been carrying marvelous job on keeping a check on hospitals for not charging excess amounts to Covid patients, this may please be continued with more energy and strength. Admittedly all hospitals are not charging extra, but few black-sheep defame all, therefore check is required as common man finds it very difficult to pay huge amounts when the economy is also largely hit due to this pandemic.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan assured to go through the memorandum and take appropriate steps in the city’s interest.

Also present in the VTA delegation were Amarjit Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo – joint secretaries.