BDDS Constable dies on duty at Police Headquarters in city

Nagpur: A Head Constable attached to Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) at Police Headquarters died suddenly while on duty around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased, Tulasingh Dhansingh Chavan (53), resident of Quarters No. 5A/101, Government Quarters, was performing duty at Police Headquarters on Thursday night. Around 11.30 pm, Tulasingh suddenly took ill and was rushed to Mayo Hospital by his colleagues. However, doctors at Mayo declared him brought dead.

Gittikhadan PSI Devendra Patle, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and started detailed investigation. The Head Constable could possibly have suffered a heart attack while on duty, according to sources.