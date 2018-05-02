Health warriors attacked in Hingna village

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a government doctor and his staff were attacked and threatened by a man while the health warriors were performing duty to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sawangi village coming under Hingna Police jurisdiction. The accused has been booked but not arrested as yet. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

According to police, Dr. Nilesh Ashok Waghmare (38), resident of Plot No. 12, Balaji Nagar, Manewada Road, and attached to Primary Health Centre (PHC), Kanholibara, was surveying the village Sawangi to curb spread of coronavirus in the area around 5.30 pm on Thursday. Dr Waghmare was accompanied by Vinod Lihitkar and other staff of the PHC. As the team was surveying the village, the accused named Prashant Damodhar Sonvane (30), resident of same village, confronted the doctor and his team and started abusing them. The accused warned the team that if the villagers turn negative, he will cut off their heads. With this threat, the accused caught hold of Lihitkar’s neck and pulled his mask. The accused also heckled Lihitkar and other members of team.

Hingna police constable Dudhkavle, based on a complaint of Lihitkar, booked the accused Prashant Sonvane under Sections 353, 294, 270, 186, 189, 506 of the IPC read with Section 51(A) of Disaster Management Act and Sections 3, 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.