VTA suggest registration of documents to be linked with UIDAI

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) delegation led by its president J. P. Sharma met Ashwin Mudgal, IAS – Collector Nagpur City & discussed issues in public interest apart from handing over memorandum in writing. VTA also dispatched memorandum to Devendra Fadnavis – Chief Minister and Anil Kawade – Inspector General of Registration & Controller of Stamps, Pune.

J. P. Sharma submitted before Collector that as per data available on official site of Department of Registrations and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra on an average 6000 documents are registered in a day; which means almost 1.8 million document registration annually and as part of registration process, thumb impression is taken of the executing parties as well as the witnesses; which is supported by ID identification as xerox of Aadhar, PAN, Driving License and likewise. However reports of frauds are quite often heard in news wherein duplicate IDs are prepared by the culprits and fraudulent transactions are recorded and registered.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary VTA suggested that such frauds can be curbed to a large extend by linking thumb impression unit with UIDAI network so that the impression itself verifies the person from its exhaustive data available. Furthermore earlier citizens were able to download registered documents from website of Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra in PDF format from link, which was extremely convenient as well as environmental friendly as it saves much precious paper and being in digital format, its circulation was also easy and Eco friendly. Hence this facility may please be restarted.

J. P. Sharma also submitted that thankfully Maharashtra Government has introduced Maharashtra Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme 2019 which gives opportunity to unregistered documents pertaining to CIDCO, MHADA or SRA to get them registered now with considerable concession in interest and penalty. This amnesty should also cover all property related documents in Maharashtra as in the past many properties especially sold or allotted by Societies where not registered and properties used to get ownership transferred on unregistered stamp papers. If this amnesty is made available to all such documents related to properties, then it would bring on record many such old transactions unavailable as of now to the Administration and shall also generate revenue for the State Exchequer.

VTA also requested that as NIT has accepted renewal of NIT lease on majority basis for apartment owners, likewise Nazul Lease should be allowed to get renewed if 51% of above owners come before authority for renewal of Nazul Lease.

Collector Ashwin Mudgal said that administration is already working on linking of thumb impression with UIDAI for Aadhar identification. Further issues needs policy decision and the same will be forwarded to the State Government.

Also present in VTA delegation were Hemant Trivedi & Amarjeet Singh Chawla – Joint Secretaries and Rajesh Kanungo.