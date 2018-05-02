Installation ceremony of forum “EXORDIUM” at Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering.

Elecronics //Electronics and Telecommunication Engg. Department of Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering has conducted installation ceremony of forum “EXORDIUM” on 28th August 2019. The committee members of forum were declared & members were nominated with badges at the hands of Honourable Ms. Mittal Bhatt, HR Maximist for Edification and software solution pvt. Ltd.

The members included Mr. Anurag Mishra, Mr. Sarfaraz Sheikh, Ms. Geeta Ninawe, Mr. Harsh Khodiyar. The Head of department Dr. Pravin Pokle briefly explained the overall forum activities being conducted and to be conducted.

Principal Dr. Abhay Shende appreciated the efforts of students for successful installation of forum. The installation was conducted under the guidance of Prof. Jayashree Shelke and Prof. Jayant Dorve.

All the teaching, non teaching and students of the department were worked hard for the success of the Event.