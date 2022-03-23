VTA submits memorandum to CP on rising beggar menace & traffic issues

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar over growing beggar menace on key squares of the city, including other traffic issues in public interest and also submitted a memorandum.

At the outset, VTA president Malu submitted sincere gratitude & congratulations for achieving a remarkable mark of Zero murders in Nagpur in the month of February 2022; and this is only possible by team work which is effectively led by a strict Officer. He also pointed about the sharply growing menace of beggars on key squares, including Samvidhan (RBI) Square, Nagpur. More worrying is the begging activity carried by small children who are many times not even seen effectively from the driving seat creating a situation of grave accident. Many times small kids stand so close to the vehicles that commuters carry constant fear of their feet accidentally coming under vehicle tyres. Their pattern of banging window glass and vehicle body purposely so that one gets irritated and pay them is too much. Two wheeler commuters face more problems as these beggars keep touching them various times to attract attention.

VTA also highlighted an issue brought to their knowledge illegal usage of domestic gas in LPG auto-rickshaws, which can someday cause terrible accidents, while transferring gas by crude machines available.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA submitted that Sadar Flyover has literally become speed breaker flyover as almost 10-12 places have speed breakers. Undoubtedly it’s been done to restrict causes of accidents, but if we take data, they are probably causing more accidents due to few driving fast over them and few stopping cars with powerful brakes. Moreover, if we observe these spots, vehicles tend to accelerate more to speed over the speed breakers; hence it has become speed accelerators. Therefore speed breakers at intersections are fine, speed breakers at other spots should be removed.

Renu also said that many two wheelers and autos illegally cross plastic dividers installed on Ram Jhula various times in a day to avoid slightly ahead available U-turn. Admittedly we cannot have complete dividers of temporary concrete beams as it may become the cause of accidents. However it is recommended that for few a meters at both ends can have concrete temporary dividers to avoid such illegal crossings.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that we are aware of beggar menace; however due to the city not having any facility to accommodate them we are unable to take any action. He assured that his office will write to NMC in regards to this. The other issues are traffic related and we will take necessary steps and if required, shall also write to Nagpur Metro and NHAI to overcome such issues.

Also present in the VTA delegation were Hemant Trivedi – vice president and Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer.