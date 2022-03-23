Destiny: Young man murdered on his birthday in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, destiny had other plans as the birthday of a youth turned out to be his death day. Three men, working at Gangabai Ghat and helping burning of bodies, murdered the youth who was returning home after celebrating his birthday with friends on late Tuesday night. Moreover, the marriage of the deceased was to be solemnised in April.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Manish Yadav (25). On Tuesday, it was Manish’s birthday. After celebrating his birthday with friends, Manish was returning home late at night. The three accused. Ganesh alias Dadu Mandle (19), resident of Bhuteshwar Nagar, Nilesh Bhure (26), resident of Shivaji Nagar and Shyam Wasnik (19), resident of Kumbhartoli, were enjoying ganja after work was over. Manish, who was already under the influence of liquor, first scolded the three accused and later demanded ganja for himself. As they refused, Manish again scolded the accused trio. Enraged over this, the accused whipped out a gupti (a sharp-edged weapon) and stabbed Manish repeatedly. The profusely bleeding Manish collapsed and died on the spot.

The reports further said that the deceased used to sell fruits. Marriage of Manish was to be solemnised on April 12. But the destiny had other plans as he was murdered over a petty issue.

On being informed, a team of Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. DCP Gajanan Rajmane was also informed about the incident. Cops have launched a hunt to nab the accused who went absconding after the murder. Late at night, police succeeded in nabbing them.

Incidentally, this is the first murder after DCP Rajmane took the charge of Zone 3.