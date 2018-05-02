Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    VTA serves mother & new born babies as per list provided by NMC

    Various NGOs, Associations, Groups, Religious Bodies & likewise are working day night to serve & provide basic necessities to those requires the most during this lockdown due to Convid-19.

    Likewise Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) contributed proteins & baby care to new born infants & mothers as per list provided by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

    Young Team of VTA led by Nikunj Dayma & Ravi Bokade distributed such kits by visiting practically all localities of the city, however strictly maintained social distancing & proper safety precautions. This distribution is co-ordinated by VTA under guidance of Ravindra Thakre – Collector, Tukaram Mundhe – Municipal Commissioner NMC, Nilesh Bharne – Additional Commissioner of Police (crime), Milind Meshram – Assistant Municipal Commissioner NMC and others.

    Shrawan Kumar Malu – President and Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA specifically expressed gratitude to all the members of VTA who contributed generously for this cause.

    Recently Municipal Commissioner Mundhe also appreciated efforts of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA). He also expressed thanks to all NGOs, Associations, Groups, Religious Bodies, Corporates, Individuals & likewise for contributing & assisting NMC to take care of the needy during such situation.

