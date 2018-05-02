Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jun 8th, 2019

VTA requests DCP Traffic to restore CA Road Parking

Commonly it is observed that Traffic Police lift two wheelers and jammers are installed on four wheelers for no parking offence on Central Avenue roadsides, which causes immense problems to the building owners and customers.

Taking this issue on priority a delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president J. P. Sharma discussed this issue in length with Gajanan Rajmane – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic and also handled over memorandum.

J. P. Sharma said that no-parking on roadsides of Central Avenue should be restored as now MahaMetro has mostly removed barricades and now road is wide enough which can easily accommodate single lane parking on both sides. Due to such no parking, business on Central Avenue has also started getting affected adversely.

Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA said that such no parking was a temporary arrangement when MahaMetro had installed barricades to carry their work but since now such barricades are removed, enough road width is available hence parking should be permitted as earlier. Renu requested that a joint travel on Central Avenue can be exercised to arrive at a solution on be convinced of enough road width available. And if parking is not disciplined or its double lane, then action may please be initiated on such offenders.

DCP Rajmane said that he’ll speak with MahaMetro and shall also verify the notification whether this was a temporary arrangement of no parking and then appropriate decision will be taken on this parking issue.

Also present in VTA delegation were Rajesh Kanungo, Ashwin Mehadia and Harman Baweja.

