JSL Lifestyle’s Home Lifestyle brands, Arttd’inox & ARC open first store today in Nagpur

NAGPUR: India’s leading premium home-ware and home-spaces brands from the house of JSL Lifestyle Ltd, Arttd’inox and Arc, opens their first store today in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The store was inaugurated by Ms. Vilasini Nair, Director Nairsons and President, Nagpur Mahila Club ,Nagpur along with Mr. Virendra Khare, Principal Architect of V.K. Associates .After the grand store opening ceremony, they honored the cake cutting to celebrate the store inauguration. Delighted by the product galore, Mr. Virendra Khare shared “I am extremely delighted to be here and wish Arttd’inox best of luck. I personally love the range of home ware, which is not only exhaustive but is exclusive in design as well. Kitchen designs on the other hand are also very exquisite and tasteful. The finishes and fittings are so wonderful that everyone would desire these to be in their homes. I would encourage everyone to come to the store to see the range and add Arttd’inox experience in their living!”

Located at prime location in Congress Nagar, a hub for home interiors in Nagpur, is extremely popular amongst local residents and visitors. The store opens 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday, from 10.30 am until 8.00 pm on working days as stated. Placed well in the city now, Arttd’inox is welcomed to be a most sought after lifestyle brand for aspired living. Talking about this opportunity, Chief Executive Officer, JSL Lifestyle, Mandeep Singh said, “JSLL is honored to open its first store in the Orange City for two of its iconic brands – Arttd’inox and Arc. Congress Nagar is a prime location in the city and therefore, we are confident that the store would be extremely successful. We are very pleased to join hands with our franchise partner, Ms. Swati Shrivastava as we take our first step in the region with her. With this opportunity, we showcase our differentiated yet functional designs for our patrons across segments in the city, becoming a member of their community, and consequently building our reputation for excellence in showcasing art in steel.”

Living up to its name of ‘art in stainless steel’, Arttd’inox premium designs revolve around stainless steel keeping it in vogue forever, infused with materials like crystal, glass, ceramic, wood, stones and much more to complete design sense. Top international and Indian designers have lent their talent to curate the range for the brand. Arttd’inox has won hearts and captured imagination with its edged designer range of kitchen units, tableware, and home décor. Highlighting the range at Arttd’inox, Managing Director & Creative Head, JSL Lifestyle, Ms. Deepikaa Jindal said, “Ours has been a quest for creating art that exudes a contemporary appeal. For over a decade we have been innovating with stainless steel, using it with other material like glass, wood and ceramic, to create a range of distinctive products. Our collections respond to the creative vision of our designers who find inspiration in global art and culture, seamlessly blending the classical with contemporary. And I am excited to share this collection with our new store in Nagpur”

Spread through approximately 1000 sq ft, the store offers varied options in home-ware and home-spaces category, comprising a comprehensive collection. Home-ware range proffers a wide variety of tableware, artifacts, crockery, dinner-sets, wall décor items and much more, for both gifting purposes and self consumption. On the other hand, the home-spaces category extends a wide range of kitchens, vanity and wardrobe solutions. The brand brings international styles and designs to your doorsteps. On the inauguration, Franchise Partner, JSL Lifestyle, Ms. Swati Shrivastava said, “I am extremely excited that we have now got premium brands, Arttd’inox and Arc to the city, which is just a starting point for us. In the view of bringing international home fashion trends to Nagpur, we would be able to bring best in class designs on the shelf for our patrons. We sincerely hope for a very successful roll out of this business venture. It is a moment of pride for us to associate with a very credible group, JSL Lifestyle backed by the Jindal Stainless.”

All in all, Arttd’inox and Arc extend a well balanced range for today’s women and millennials’ who aspire distinguished contemporary living given their high disposable incomes. With international persona, the brands bring a flair of inspired lifestyle to its core HNI patrons. The company further envisions to grow multifold PAN India owing to its high business potential, being an exclusive steel lifestyle brand in the country.

Media Boiler Plates:

THE JSL GROUP

Established in 1970 by steel visionary Mr. OP Jindal, Jindal Group has panned across 50+ countries marking a global footprint, positioned as top 5 business conglomerates in India. The group is backed by a workforce of diverse professionals, churning business of over $18 billion annually. Jindal Stainless is an eminent part of the massive Jindal Group that has its diversified businesses positioned as world’s largest integrated manufacturer of stainless steel. The group has state-of-the-art stainless steel plant in Odisha, and is a market leader in galvanized steel and saw pipes. JSL Lifestyle is a part of Jindal Stainless Group, essentially catering to the lifestyle segment with its niche brands Arttd’inox and Arc, with eminent manufacturing capabilities in Pathredi and Rohad in Haryana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu in India.

THE JSL LIFESTYLE LTD.

An initiative of Jindal Stainless Ltd, JSL Lifestyle (JSLL) is committed towards creating an ‘aspirational stainless culture’ in India operating in both B2C and B2B domain. The company strives to make richer life experiences by infusing modern sensibilities and design into stainless steel for decades. With the state of the art massive manufacturing capabilities, JSLL deliver scale, quality and finish, of global repute. Extending diverse business portfolio, JSLL secures business in Home-ware & Home-spaces, SS Plumbing Solutions, Mobility Projects, OEM Solutions and Infrastructure projects.



ARTTD’INOX | ARC

Over 15 years back, JSLL found India’s first exclusive stainless steel lifestyle brand ‘Arttd’inox’, positioned in the premium segment. The essential DNA of the brand is in its French inspired name signifying Art in Stainless Steel, striving to make luxury wonders in steel. Arc on the other hand was conceived for home-spaces range under Arttd’inox which comprises of kitchens, vanity and wardrobe solutions.

Backed by sturdy group, both Arttd’inox and Arc have well captured the Indian luxury retail landscape with its multiple retail formats including stand alone stores and shop-in-shops in major cities. With exclusive retail partners and extended franchise network, the brand aspires to penetrate further across the country selectively, expanding its footprint in times to come.