Published On : Mon, Jul 29th, 2019

VTA Members to adopt water harvesting

With rising fresh water crises in the region due to delayed monsoon caused probably with changes in weather conditions and environment, its is high time that citizens joins hands for water conservation and easiest to start with is water harvesting.

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) also concerned over the issue had been discussing this issue and recently CS Sunilkumar Sharma brought to the knowledge of VTA that Lions Group led by Atul Gupta has started this facility in public interest wherein they install water harvesting system at very affordable cost at your place.

J. P. Sharma – president of VTA then coordinated with Lion Atul Gupta, thereafter this idea of maximum members of VTA adopting water harvesting was floated in VTA WhatsApp Group, wherein large number of members agreed to install water harvesting system at their residence and workplace. VTA called upon a joint meeting of such members interested to coordinate further.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary of VTA said, its widely said that India is running out of water, I rather believe that actually water is running of India as we are unable to store rain water effectively. Data says that our nation is successful in storing only 6 percent of rain water, which means 94 percent gets swept away mostly merging in sea. Citizens should start in their small way in contributing in water conservation so that gradually we succeed in raising ground water table by such water harvesting.

Those present in this meeting were Shravankumar Malu – Vice President, Treasurer Pawan K. Chopra, Hemant Trivedi & Amarjeet Singh Chawla – Joint Secretaries, Executive Body Members Sanjay K. Agrawal, Rajesh Kanoongo, Saqib Parekh, Rohit Kanoongo, Members CA Sandeep Agrawal, Haribhai Patel, Pankaj Roshan, Chanchal Singh Renu, CS Sunilkumar Sharma, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja, Sajid Parekh, Vicky Osan, Pratish Gujarathi & Shrikant Oke.

