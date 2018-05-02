VTA meet Metro Chief for road condition & parking on Central Avenue

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Brijesh Dixit – Managing Director, Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL) and expressed gratitude for continued speedy work including keeping pace at high-speed of Nagpur Metro Project.

Shrawankumar Malu submitting memorandum said that when NMRCL had started its work on busy Central Avenue in 2017, VTA had supported no road-side parking call by NMRCL & Nagpur Traffic Police so that the barricades were installed for column erections which took almost 3.5 meters width from each side. We are now happy that almost 90% of the barricades has been removed and thereby now enough road width is available. Therefore its requested that the road-side parking on Central Avenue may please be restored as enough road width will still remain to maintain easy flow of daily traffic. However no-parking may please continue at the portion where stations are under construction.

Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA submitted that after removal of barricades the road affected by such barricading has not been repaired by the contractors leaving huge potholes due to barricades framing or other construction work repairs on Central Avenue. Thereby traffic travels avoiding such potholes near divider thereby major portion of road remains unutilized. Once these potholes are repaired, the traffic will travel nearer to divider, thereby making massive extra space on the road.

J. P. Sharma – Immediate Past President of VTA informed Metro Chief that when VTA visited DCP Traffic, he said NMRCL had restricted the parking now only when NMRCL allows, we’ll do the needful. Although we agree that parking at the area where stations are under construction may please continue as No Parking, however requisite signboards are required so that citizens know about the provisions applicable.

Brijesh Dixit – MD NMRCL appreciated the concern by VTA in public interest and assured delegation that he will immediately get details of barricades removed from Central Avenue and will accordingly inform DCP Traffic for the needful. He also assured VTA that as monsoon withdraws, work for entire Central Avenue tar carpeting including required paint work of footpath, dividers and road marking will be started immediately. Dixit also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Nagpur for continued support to NMRCL despite inconvenience during work-in-progress.

Hemant Trivedi – vice president, Amarjit Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanoongo – joint secretaries of VTA were also part of the delegation.