Published On : Wed, Oct 2nd, 2019

150 girl students dress in Bapu’s attire to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Nagpur: In a sort of history created at Nagpur, 150 girl students of Bhide Girls School collectively dressed in the attire of Bapu and paid tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on October 2. 13 girls also dressed in the attire of Kasturba on the occasion.

The students of 140-year old school remembered Mahatma Gandhi by taking out ‘Mai Bhi Gandhi – Gandhi Abhivadan Yatra.’ The students took pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence. During the rally, they also spread message of ‘Plastic Free India’, Swaccha Bharat, and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

The students of Bhide Girls School staged streetplay based on life of Mahatma Gandhi at major squares of the city for plastic eradication. The children in Gandhi attire operated Charkha and also presented Dandi’s salt agitation.

The Gandhi Abhivadan Yatra was welcomed by people enthusiastically at major squares. Students of class 4 to 9 played the role of Gandhi and Kasturba.

The rally was flagged off from Sitabuldi-based Bhide Girls School by Nagpur Zilla Parishad CEO Sanjay Yadav. It passed through Munje Square, Variety Square where the statue Mahatma Gandhi was garlanded by the students.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion include SCZCC’s Deputy Director Mohan Parkhi, Deputy Education Director Satish Mendhe, Education Officer Dr S N Patve, Bhide Education Trust’s Dr Baba Nandanpawar, Secretary Vivek Sontakke, Headmistress Sanjivani Hedau, Bharat Vikas Parishad’s Chandrashekhar Ghushe, Dilip Gulkari, Avinash Pathak, Atul Deo and others.

