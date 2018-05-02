‘India Plog Run’: Top NMC boss, other officials hit streets to make Nagpur ‘plastic free city’

Nagpur: As part of ‘India Plog Run’ to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, officials, employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, representatives of voluntary organisations under leadership of Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar hit the streets and collected plastic waste with aim of making Nagpur a ‘plastic free city.’ Bangar himself lifted the plastic waste and appealed citizens not to use plastic. Large number of people also participated in the campaign.

‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ Abhiyan is being organised by NMC from September 11 to October 27. During the event, the civic body undertook awareness campaigns for eradication of plastic menace. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the NMC and Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd organised ‘Plog Run’ in all ten zones of the civic body. At the event held at NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd Dr Ramnath Sonavane, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Morone, Health Deputy Director Dr Bhavna Sonkusale, Health Officers Sunil Kamble, Dr Sarita Kamdar, Nodal Officer of Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan Dr Pradeep Dasarwar, Yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale, Yoga teacher Moreshwar Warghane, India’s Divyang cricket player Gurudas Raut, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake, Education Officer Priti Mishrikotkar, Malaria Officer Jaishree Thote, Garden Superintendent Amol Chaurpagar, Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, Green Vigil Foundation Founder Kaustubh Chatterjee, Surabhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosarkar, Orange City Runners Association’s Amit Panchmathia, Gandhibagh Skating Club’s Swapnil Samarth, officials, employees of NMC and citizens were present.

The Plog Run was organised at ten zones including Laxmi Nagar — Dhantoli garden, Sawarkar Nagar Square; Dharampeth — Ambazari garden,Varma Layout; Hanuman Nagar — Durga Nagar School, Jawahar Nagar area; Dhantoli — Subhash Road park; Nehru Nagar — Dattatraya Nagar garden; Gandhibag — Gandhibag garden; Satranjipura — Shanti Nagar garden; Lakadganj — Ambedkar park, Central Avenue; Ashi Nagar — Vaishali Nagar garden; and Mangalwari — Mangalwari market.

According to Bangar, the objective of the initiative is to create awareness among people against use of plastic. “India Plog Run’ is one of the initiatives being implemented during ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. NMC will continue with the campaign till October 27. From October 3 to October 27, plastic collection will continue in the city. The collected plastic will be disposed of. If it is recyclable, it will be given to companies processing the same. If it is suitable for refuse-derived fuel, it will be made available to others. Plastic will be made available to cement companies too,” he explained. To discourage the use of single-use plastic bags in grocery stores and malls, he said, NMC would form linkage between them and self-help groups making cloth bags.

The unique first-of-its-kind national initiative, the India Plog Run 2019 event was organised at 1500 locations in 52 cities across the country including Nagpur. Plogging involves picking up plastic and other waste from the surroundings while jogging. The activity therefore has a two-pronged effect – Swasth and Swacchta — staying fit while keep the country clean. The Fit India Plog Run is part of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.