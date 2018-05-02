VTA greets Pravin Datke

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president J. P. Sharma greeted and bestowed best wishes with flower bouquet to Pravin Datke on his recently nomination as BJP Nagpur City President.

Pravin Datke thanked team VTA for the compliments and assured his best efforts for the betterment of society and services to the citizens.

Other members present in VTA delegation were Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary, Hemant Trivedi & Amarjeet Singh Chawla – Joint Secretaries, Members Rajesh Kanungo, Pratish Gujarathi, Govind Patel and Rohit Kanungo.