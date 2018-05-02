School chale hum : Kids emerge out of joy as school reopens

Nagpur: The state board schools have been reopened on Wednesday after two long months of summer vacation, literally filling up school premises with echos of children chattering and swarming into their classes.

The kids wearing fresh smile and all enthusiasm reached schools in their brand new uniforms, tasting the scent of new textbooks and notebooks.

The pin drop silence of schools, which has been wearing deserted look during vacation, has suddenly turned into an active zone crowded with kids who were elated to meet their friends after long time.