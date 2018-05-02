Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019

VTA felicitates DCP Rahul Maknikar

Recently a gang of criminals had gone on a looting spree and had damaged 22 vehicles between Indora and Santra Market. This had created a fear amongst the traders and residents of the area.

Taking this seriously, police immediately swing into action and arrested two goons within hours including their leader Faizan Khan. Thereafter in an effort to take away the fear of such criminals amongst the citizens, DCP Zone III Rahul Maknikar paraded these goons in the same area where they had committed such crime.

Highly appreciating such an action, delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president J. P. Sharma felicitated DCP Rahul Maknikar by flower bouquet.

J. P. Sharma said, by such action not only the criminals involved are ashamed of their act but are also discouraged to do the same in future; moreover other criminals in line also get frightened of such humiliation. Such practice should be carried regularly so that our society feels more safe and protected.

DCP Rahul Maknikar said police department wants more interaction with citizens so that years of nervousness between citizens in regard to police fades away gradually. Police is for the safety of the society and likewise citizens must also approach police for any such illegal activity in their area.

VTA also expressed its sincere thanks to Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay – Commissioner of Police who had ordered immediate action on these hooligans and had also assured zero tolerance actions such criminals.

Also present in the VTA delegation were Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary, Amarjeet Singh Chawla – Joint Secretary and executive body members Saqib Parekh and Rajesh Kanungo.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Maharashtra News
मुख्यमंत्री रोजगार निर्मिती कार्यक्रमाच्या जनजागृतीसाठी प्रत्येक जिल्ह्यात मेळावे – उद्योगमंत्री
मुख्यमंत्री रोजगार निर्मिती कार्यक्रमाच्या जनजागृतीसाठी प्रत्येक जिल्ह्यात मेळावे – उद्योगमंत्री
“कृषी परिवर्तन” : राज्यांनी 7 ऑगस्ट पर्यंत सूचना द्याव्यात – मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस
“कृषी परिवर्तन” : राज्यांनी 7 ऑगस्ट पर्यंत सूचना द्याव्यात – मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस
Hindi News
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
Trending News
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Featured News
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
महापौरांनी केला आदित्य तिडकेचा सत्कार
महापौरांनी केला आदित्य तिडकेचा सत्कार
Illegal eateries, vendors, hawkers removed in front of Rly Station
Illegal eateries, vendors, hawkers removed in front of Rly Station
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
Citizens learn composting techniques at CSIR-NEERI
Citizens learn composting techniques at CSIR-NEERI
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
VTA felicitates DCP Rahul Maknikar
VTA felicitates DCP Rahul Maknikar
…आणि जंगली कबुतराला मिळाले जीवदान..
…आणि जंगली कबुतराला मिळाले जीवदान..
Concluding function of NVCC’s Amrut Mahotsav celebration on July 20
Concluding function of NVCC’s Amrut Mahotsav celebration on July 20
Seamless, integrated transit in Nagpur — path from possibility to reality
Seamless, integrated transit in Nagpur — path from possibility to reality
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145