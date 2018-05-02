VTA felicitates DCP Rahul Maknikar

Recently a gang of criminals had gone on a looting spree and had damaged 22 vehicles between Indora and Santra Market. This had created a fear amongst the traders and residents of the area.

Taking this seriously, police immediately swing into action and arrested two goons within hours including their leader Faizan Khan. Thereafter in an effort to take away the fear of such criminals amongst the citizens, DCP Zone III Rahul Maknikar paraded these goons in the same area where they had committed such crime.

Highly appreciating such an action, delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president J. P. Sharma felicitated DCP Rahul Maknikar by flower bouquet.

J. P. Sharma said, by such action not only the criminals involved are ashamed of their act but are also discouraged to do the same in future; moreover other criminals in line also get frightened of such humiliation. Such practice should be carried regularly so that our society feels more safe and protected.

DCP Rahul Maknikar said police department wants more interaction with citizens so that years of nervousness between citizens in regard to police fades away gradually. Police is for the safety of the society and likewise citizens must also approach police for any such illegal activity in their area.

VTA also expressed its sincere thanks to Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay – Commissioner of Police who had ordered immediate action on these hooligans and had also assured zero tolerance actions such criminals.

Also present in the VTA delegation were Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary, Amarjeet Singh Chawla – Joint Secretary and executive body members Saqib Parekh and Rajesh Kanungo.