VTA felicitate newly appointed Secretary of AICC Ojha

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu felicitated Ramkishan Ojha, founder vice president of VTA, for being recently appointed secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), New Delhi by handing over flower bouquet.

Shrawan Kumar Malu, president of VTA while congratulating the newly appointed secretary Ramkishan Ojha, wished him a bright and successful future. Malu also thanked him for his support and guidance to the VTA from time to time.

Ramkishan Ojha submitted his gratitude to the entire team of VTA and expressed hope for similar support in the future. Ramkishan Ojha said that I try to follow in the footsteps of my Mother and Grand Father to serve my society as much as possible and I am delighted to be part of the VTA family, which I always share in public as and when any opportunity arises. He assured VTA that he is available for any good cause in the interest of the region.

Also present from VTA were Secretary Tejinder Singh Renu, Vice President Hemant Trivedi, Treasurer Pawan K. Chopra, Joint Secretaries Amarjeet Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanoongo, Executive Body Members Krishna Dayma, Hareshkumar Soni, Hemant Sharma & Harmanjeet Singh Baweja.

