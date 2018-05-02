VTA delegation greets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its President J. P. Sharma met Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and greeted him with floral bouquet for his second term of this prestigious ministry and also wished him all the success.

J. P. Sharma said that the citizens are extremely delighted with second term of Modi Government and we look forward for glorious next five years for the country, industry and business.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary of VTA said that we are truly fortunate to have such a dynamic MP from our city with amazing foresight which is not only taking Nagpur to next level but also boosting country’s road network with remarkable speed in construction of express highways including strategic flyovers. Nagpur will surely be most happening city in the country in few years.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured delegation that soon a proper meeting will be organized with VTA and then all issues which require requisite attention and consideration will be discussed for the benefit of the citizens.

Prominently present in the delegation were Vice President Shrawankumar Malu, Joint Secretaries Hemant Trivedi & Amarjeet Singh Chawla, Executive Body Members Yogendra Mohan Singh, CA Hemant Sarda, Sharad Sonkule, Hareshkumar Soni, Members Chanchal Singh Renu, Pankaj Roshan, Surendrakumar Jain and Vicky Osan.