City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens

Nagpur: City Traffic Police on Monday hosted an iftar party for around 125 Muslim brothers at Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic office, Civil Lines.

Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, Additional CP (South Zone) B G Gaikar , Additional CP (North Zone) Mahavarkar, Additional CP (Crime) Nilesh Bharne and DCP Traffic Gajanan Rajmane along with several officials of Traffic Department were present on this occasion.

Maulana Sadir Sheik and Aftak Ali Ansari, presidents, Nagpur City Auto Organization along many Muslim traffic officals were greeted during the program by the hands of degnatories.