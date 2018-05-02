VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu greeted Anil Deshmukh – State Home Minister with flower bouquet.

Shrawan Kumar Malu submitted before Minister that on behalf of all members of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) we congratulate you for well deserved responsibility as Home Minister of Maharashtra. VTA is very confident that crime will see drastic drop under your able command.

Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA said we believe that motor vehicle accidents and constant increase in traffic offenses are of more concern which needs attention. Admittedly the penalties increased under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019 are high, but State reserves the power to lower them suitably. VTA requests State Government to gradually increase present traffic offense fine & penalties, as we are very well aware that to control such traffic menace, fear is the only key. Police needs additional powers to control traffic as with undisciplined traffic, many accidents results in fatalities.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appreciated the suggestion submitted by VTA and assured that he’ll take views of DCP Traffic on the same and will take appropriate decision soon.

Also present in VTA delegation were J. P. Sharma – IPP, Hemant Trivedi – Vice President, Ramkishan Ojha – ex Vice President, Pawan K Chopra – Treasurer, Amarjit Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanoongo – Joint Secretaries.