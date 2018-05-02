Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 27th, 2020

    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

    A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu greeted Anil Deshmukh – State Home Minister with flower bouquet.

    Shrawan Kumar Malu submitted before Minister that on behalf of all members of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) we congratulate you for well deserved responsibility as Home Minister of Maharashtra. VTA is very confident that crime will see drastic drop under your able command.

    Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA said we believe that motor vehicle accidents and constant increase in traffic offenses are of more concern which needs attention. Admittedly the penalties increased under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019 are high, but State reserves the power to lower them suitably. VTA requests State Government to gradually increase present traffic offense fine & penalties, as we are very well aware that to control such traffic menace, fear is the only key. Police needs additional powers to control traffic as with undisciplined traffic, many accidents results in fatalities.

    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appreciated the suggestion submitted by VTA and assured that he’ll take views of DCP Traffic on the same and will take appropriate decision soon.

    Also present in VTA delegation were J. P. Sharma – IPP, Hemant Trivedi – Vice President, Ramkishan Ojha – ex Vice President, Pawan K Chopra – Treasurer, Amarjit Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanoongo – Joint Secretaries.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar
    Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar
    Maharashtra News
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम:महिलाओं की टीम की नियुक्ति।
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम:महिलाओं की टीम की नियुक्ति।
    राज्य में होगी ८ हजार पुलिस कर्मियों की भर्ती
    राज्य में होगी ८ हजार पुलिस कर्मियों की भर्ती
    Trending News
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer
    Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer
    Featured News
    नागपुर के हज हाउस पर नहीं फहरा तिरंगा, मुद्दे पर हो रही राजनीति
    नागपुर के हज हाउस पर नहीं फहरा तिरंगा, मुद्दे पर हो रही राजनीति
    Watch : 71st Republic Day Parade
    Watch : 71st Republic Day Parade
    Trending In Nagpur
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    City police chief honors 186 cops with ‘Police Person of The Year- 2019’
    City police chief honors 186 cops with ‘Police Person of The Year- 2019’
    राष्ट्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर अकादमी नागपूर येथे प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा
    राष्ट्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर अकादमी नागपूर येथे प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा
    ५ फेब्रुवारीपासून सिद्धेश्वर सभागृह ते राजकमल चौक रस्ता वाहतुकीसाठी बंद
    ५ फेब्रुवारीपासून सिद्धेश्वर सभागृह ते राजकमल चौक रस्ता वाहतुकीसाठी बंद
    एक हजार मुलींना सॅनिटरी नॅपकिन्सचे वाटप
    एक हजार मुलींना सॅनिटरी नॅपकिन्सचे वाटप
    कर्तृत्ववान महिलांचा सत्कार आणि बक्षीस वितरणाने महिला उद्योजिका मेळाव्याचा शानदार समारोप
    कर्तृत्ववान महिलांचा सत्कार आणि बक्षीस वितरणाने महिला उद्योजिका मेळाव्याचा शानदार समारोप
    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    How long will Indigo play Russian Roulette with its flyers?
    How long will Indigo play Russian Roulette with its flyers?
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145