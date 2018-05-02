Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Four members of a Rajasthan-based interstate gang of ATM thieves were nabbed by local crime branch squad of Nagpur rural police team of Maharashtra in the wee hours of January 26.

The gang had stolen at least 10 ATM machines from Nagpur rural, city and Wardha in a span of last three months.

The four-member gang, which has several offences registered against it in Rajasthan too, had a local contact in Nagpur district who logistically supported it. The gang had created two dens in city and Wardha district where it would cut the ATM machines stolen from the kiosks. Police said Bahadur Bauri is the mastermind of the gang who has several records of ATM thefts in Rajasthan.

LCB team under PI Anil Jittewar and sub-inspector Sachin Mate were on the prowl before nabbing the gang from Nagpur railway station as they were readying to flee the city with police following them. SP Rakesh Ola said the gang had stolen lakhs of rupees which are now in the process to be recovered.

“The gang was arrested after a chase of 20-25 kms but their local contact is still elusive. We feel that this gang may have perpetrated more offences in other states too apart from Maharashtra and Rajasthan,” he said. Ola said the gang would first steal a light carried van and then on the following day strike at a desolate ATM outlets. “Further investigation is on in the case,” said the SP.