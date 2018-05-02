VRAS to stage agitation on Aug 1 for ouster of erring SNDL

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) has decided to launch an intense agitation for ouster of SNDL which has been tormenting consumers by issuing inflated power bills and ruining lives of gullible common people.

Despite hundreds of complaints, the SNDL refuses to mend its ways and continues to torture the consumers. The agitation by VRAS against SNDL will be staged in city and entire Vidarbha on Thursday, August 1.

As part of their agitation, VRAS will torch power bills at MSEDCL’s Vidhyut Bhavan at Old Katol Road on Thursday at 12 noon against inflated power bills.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Convener of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti Ram Newle said that VRAS members would protest at Taluka places for the demand. The VRAS will also take out morcha at the house of Minister for Energy Chandrashekhar Bawankule on August 9 for the demand.