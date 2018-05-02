Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Pune-based startup Alphalogic announces Initial Public Offering

Bootstrapped and profitable Pune-based startup Alphalogic Techsys Limited is a bespoke software consulting firm, which has been helping clients from all across the globe with needs surrounding their digital transformation over the past decade. With its shares getting listed in BSE Startup Platform, Alphalogic is on its way to be among the first startups from its generation to have grown into becoming a limited company.

The company is announcing the pricing of its IPO (Initial Public Offering) of 7,80,000 shares of face value of Rupees 10 each. With the issue priced at Rupees 99 per share, the total issue-size is Rupees 7.72 Crore. The company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund its expansion.

“We are looking for growing our business by tapping new clients in different geographies and expanding our team. We are open to inorganic growth opportunities as well. If we encounter a suitable buyout or a merger opportunity, that is inline with our business and creates synergy, we would be open to exploring such opportunities,” Anshu Goel, CEO, Alphalogic said.

Anshu started Alphalogic in 2008 at during his early professional career. He was just 24 years old at the time. Raised in the small town of Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Anshu pursued his Engineering degree in the city, and started up when the whole world was facing the debacle of global recession. Starting up in Pune was strategic to the success of his company.

“One of the most important factors of our successful journey has been our location. Pune is strategically located, has amazing talent pool and great weather. Being in Pune helped us get the right talent. The startup ecosystem has been vibrant. Pune has presented us with many opportunities to learn and contribute,” Anshu says.

With over a hundred products built for clients from across 12 countries, Alphalogic has provided solutions to not just the top notch Fortune 500 companies, but also early stage startups and Small and Medium businesses.

“Our major services include product re-engineering, web and mobile application development, data analytics and business intelligence, and UI/UX consulting. Our clients come with all sorts of requirements and from all parts of the world, including Australia, USA, and UK. Our goal has always been to solve their real world problems using the best technology,” Anshu says.

From a small organisation of two members to currently at the brink of its IPO, Alphalogic has had a long and enduring journey. As Alphalogic gets listed in the BSE Startup Platform, Anshu aims to continue on similar growth trajectory and get Alphalogic listed BSE Main Exchange in the next two years.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
हरदास घाट स्मारकाची दुरावस्था, स्मारकाच्या छताला आली गळती
हरदास घाट स्मारकाची दुरावस्था, स्मारकाच्या छताला आली गळती
राष्ट्रीय कुटुंब लाभ अर्थ सहाय्य योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वितरण
राष्ट्रीय कुटुंब लाभ अर्थ सहाय्य योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वितरण
Hindi News
तेंदुए की खाल के साथ 3 शिकारी गिरफ्तार
तेंदुए की खाल के साथ 3 शिकारी गिरफ्तार
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
Trending News
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
Featured News
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
Trending In Nagpur
VRAS to stage agitation on Aug 1 for ouster of erring SNDL
VRAS to stage agitation on Aug 1 for ouster of erring SNDL
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में 3.52 लाख आवेदक हुए क्वालिफाई, रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित
MSEDCL receives 668 applications from Vidarbha for ‘payment wallet’
MSEDCL receives 668 applications from Vidarbha for ‘payment wallet’
एसएनडीएल को बर्खास्त करने की मांग को लेकर विदर्भवादियों का 1 अगस्त को आंदोलन
एसएनडीएल को बर्खास्त करने की मांग को लेकर विदर्भवादियों का 1 अगस्त को आंदोलन
महावितरणच्या “पेमेंट वॉलेट” साठी विदर्भातून ६६८ अर्ज
महावितरणच्या “पेमेंट वॉलेट” साठी विदर्भातून ६६८ अर्ज
Teenage girl, missing since two months, still not traced by Nandanvan cops
Teenage girl, missing since two months, still not traced by Nandanvan cops
Video : NMC-OCW disconnects 40 illegal connections for water theft in Ashinagar Zone
Video : NMC-OCW disconnects 40 illegal connections for water theft in Ashinagar Zone
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed gets prestigious “CTO of the Year” Award
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed gets prestigious “CTO of the Year” Award
NMC gears up to tackle flood, any emergency as rain batters city
NMC gears up to tackle flood, any emergency as rain batters city
Bag with Rs 55,000 stolen from car parked in front of beer bar in Bharat Nagar
Bag with Rs 55,000 stolen from car parked in front of beer bar in Bharat Nagar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145