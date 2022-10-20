VRAS to demand resignations of 10 MPs for their failure to create separate Vidarbha

Nagpur: The President of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) Wamanrao Chatap has warned that the VRAS activists will now be seeking resignation of all 10 Lok Sabha members from the region for their failure to create a separate Vidarbha. “Despite coming to power in 2014 and 2019, the 10 MPs from the region have done nothing for formation of Vidarbha Statehood. Now, the VRAS activists will storm offices of these 10 MPs on November 10 and demand their resignations,” Chatap declared while addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Thursday.

“VRAS is launching ‘resignation agitation’ on November 11 in order to intensify the protests. Our organization will hold protests in front of these MPs’ offices,” the VRAS President said.

Advertisement

Chatap further said that the strategy for the agitation was finalized at a meeting held in the Giripeth-based headquarters of VRAS. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Prof Purshottam Patil, has decided to launch intense agitation till the end of Mission 2023. The VRAS will seek the opinion of the 10 MPs regarding a separate Vidarbha till November 10. Thse MPs will be sent emails and postal letters to know their stand on the statehood demand. After that on November 11, VRAS activists will go the offices of these 10 MPs and seek their resignations. “These MPs have forfeited their right to be MP for their failure to get separate Vidarbha,” Chatap stated.

The 10 MPs had a moral responsibility as some of them had given us assurance that they would take up the issue of creating separate state. Since they have failed to do so, we will seek their resignation, said Chatap.

“To force the Central Government to create separate Vidarbha, the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti will launch a ‘Hallabol’ agitation on the December 19, the first day of Winter Session in Nagpur. 10,000 VRAS activists will participate in this agitation.

The press conference was also attended by Arun Kedar, Prof Prabhakar Kondtumbwar, Naresh Nimje Mukesh Masurkar, Prabir Kumar Chakrawarty, Rekha Nimje, Ranjana Mamarde, Sudha Pawde and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement